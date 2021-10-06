Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SGA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,233. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

