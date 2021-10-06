Sandbar Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.17.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.21. 199,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

