Sandbar Asset Management LLP Invests $10.36 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.20.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,719. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.58 and its 200 day moving average is $265.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

