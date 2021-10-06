Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lifted to Overweight at Consumer Edge

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by research analysts at Consumer Edge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $203.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAFM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $117.22 and a 52 week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

