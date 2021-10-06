Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 81,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $186,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,849. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

