Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. 3,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,849. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

