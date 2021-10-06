Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.02. 7,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,157. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

