Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Up 3%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.02 and last traded at $98.02. Approximately 7,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,346,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

