Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

