Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €7.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.89 ($9.28).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €6.55 ($7.70). 432,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.48. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

