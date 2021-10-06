Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier Sells 6,000 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,642. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

