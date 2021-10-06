Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,078 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,023,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 207.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 105,609 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 58,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,669,000.

SCHI opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

