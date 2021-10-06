Scotia Capital Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

DD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. 70,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

