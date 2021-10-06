Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ME. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ME traded down 0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.48. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

