Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,179 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 264,226 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 254,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

