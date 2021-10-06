Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,003. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

