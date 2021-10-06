Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 34,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,970. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.