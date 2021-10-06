ScPrime Price Tops $0.0846 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $4,667.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,937,672 coins and its circulating supply is 38,254,061 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

