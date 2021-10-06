Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 8,109 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 925,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470,056. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.