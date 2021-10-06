Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OGN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,485. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.