Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,832,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,829,000 after buying an additional 67,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. 30,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

