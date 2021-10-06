Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

