Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIGI opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

