Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.27

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 9364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several research firms recently commented on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.85% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

