SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 6,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 367,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,585 shares of company stock worth $6,145,940 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.