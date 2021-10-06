Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 111,641 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,586. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

