Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,162,000 after purchasing an additional 133,345 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. 5,090,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,262. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

