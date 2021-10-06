Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 35,670 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

XOM stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,261,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The stock has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

