SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 199.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,289. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

