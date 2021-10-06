SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

Atlassian stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.60. 18,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,141. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.27, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.59 and a 200 day moving average of $281.10. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

