SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

