Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 26,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

