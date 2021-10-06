Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 3,705 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.90. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

