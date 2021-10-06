Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.47. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

