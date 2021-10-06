Shell Asset Management Co. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 13,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,067. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

