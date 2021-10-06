Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 33,891 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 10,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

