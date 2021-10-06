Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $495,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE traded down $5.55 on Wednesday, reaching $398.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,155. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.20.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

