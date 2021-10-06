Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,022 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after buying an additional 108,162 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,194 shares of company stock worth $4,041,882 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

