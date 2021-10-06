Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

