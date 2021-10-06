Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 329,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,746. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

