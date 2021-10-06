Shelton Capital Management Has $308,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

