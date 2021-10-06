Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,447,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $355,625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $291,034,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,872,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day moving average of $159.08. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

