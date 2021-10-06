Shelton Capital Management Sells 154 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. 1,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

