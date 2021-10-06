Shelton Capital Management Sells 22,599 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after acquiring an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after buying an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.