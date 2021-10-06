Shelton Capital Management Sells 8,758 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.18. 37,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,790. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.