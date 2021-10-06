SHIELD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $132,382.55 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,573.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.17 or 0.06575461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00324387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.81 or 0.01108739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00100536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.01 or 0.00529357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00379157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00288585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005661 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.