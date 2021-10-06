Shirley C. Franklin Sells 5,112 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.