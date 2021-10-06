Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €201.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.80 ($216.24).

SAE traded up €10.70 ($12.59) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €133.10 ($156.59). The stock had a trading volume of 145,559 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €139.48 and a 200-day moving average of €154.84. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

