Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €201.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.80 ($216.24).

SAE traded up €10.70 ($12.59) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €133.10 ($156.59). The stock had a trading volume of 145,559 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €139.48 and a 200-day moving average of €154.84. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

