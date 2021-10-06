Short Interest in Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Declines By 21.2%

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFFY remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Affymax has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Affymax Company Profile

Affymax, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

