Short Interest in American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Decreases By 23.1%

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Sierra Gold stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,461. American Sierra Gold has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About American Sierra Gold

American Sierra Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals. It has interests in the Pangue & Caren placer properties, the Madre de Dios & Ciclon mineral properties, and the Jota properties. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

